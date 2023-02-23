February 23, 2023

THE CALIFORNICATION OF COLORADO CONTINUES APACE: Democrat-sponsored bill would prohibit arrest for most petty offenses in Colorado.

“Law enforcement doesn’t typically arrest on petty offenses unless it’s to get them the help they may need,” Reams said, adding sometimes if the party is strung out on drugs or homeless, they may be arrested to give them a place to sober up or get out of the elements. “Sometimes the best thing that can happen to a person is some time in jail. It’s a rare circumstance any crime under this bill you would arrest someone on already.”

Reams said the bill seems harmless on the outside but suspects it will lead to a much larger expansion in future sessions.

“So, they are saying, limit under these circumstances, but then they will broaden it further and begin to limit people going to jail for crimes that they actually should,” Reams said. “It goes after the same issue but from a different increment. I just don’t understand why the legislature is so anti-victim. There is a victim for every (crime), even if it’s a petty offense.”