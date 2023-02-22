February 22, 2023

MAMAS, DON’T LET YOUR BABIES READ MAGAZINES LIKE TEEN VOGUE: It comes up on my Google searches now and then and is always wrong, such as here where it calls the subminimum wage for workers will severe disabilities “a disgrace.” Why can’t these magazines stick to fashion-conscious sunglasses and new lipstick shades? Here’s some truth: Not many employers will be willing to pay a Down syndrome workers $20 an hour. That’s why the parents of Down syndrome workers overwhelmingly opposed getting rid of the subminimum option when the issue came before the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. It means no jobs.