February 22, 2023

GOODER AND HARDER, SAN FRAN: San Francisco Boycott of Pro-Life States Backfires, City Costs Increase 20% as Government Crippled. “By refusing to outsource or partner with red states, San Francisco’s contracting costs went through the roof — up 10-20% just over the past few years. ‘It’s an ineffective policy that complicates the business of San Francisco government,’ Supervisor Rafael Mandelmanm insisted, ‘and makes it very likely that we pay more than we should for goods and services.’ In a state where residents are already running for the exits, the last thing cities should be doing is giving people another excuse to leave. And a 20% surcharge for San Francisco’s intolerance is just one in a long line of absurdities. Since COVID, the moving vans have been in a perpetual, one-way convoy out of California, as 508,903 people called it quits on the state with sky-high costs, crime, taxes, and regulation.”