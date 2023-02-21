February 21, 2023

I CAN’T BELIEVE I’M DEFENDING THE NEW YORK TIMES NOW:

I know it’s hard to believe, but I must defend the New York Times.

Has the sky fallen? Have I gone crazy? Believe it or not, that’s not the case. There has been no love between the New York Times and me, well, pretty much ever. The paper once heralded as the nation’s paper of record is now nothing more than your garden variety liberal rag. Yet, it’s currently under attack, and I have to speak out in its defense.

The radical left is criticizing the New York Times for its coverage of transgender issues, and in the past week, they've been the target of an open letter from the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and other organizations for their "irresponsible, biased coverage of transgender people."

What did the New York Times do that was so horrible? According to the GLAAD letter, the paper dedicates “so many resources and pages to platforming the voices of extremist anti-LGBTQ activists who have built their careers on denigrating and dehumanizing LGBTQ people, especially transgender people.”

Translation: They have balanced coverage of transgender issues by presenting both sides.