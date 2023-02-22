February 22, 2023

THE CALIFORNICATION OF COLORADO CONTINUES APACE: Colorado lawmakers to consider allowing safe injection sites for supervised drug use.

“It’s about saving lives,” said Democratic state Sen. Kevin Priola from Adams County, one of the bill’s main sponsors. “If people overdose, and there’s no one there to provide naloxone to save their life, they’ll never be able to go to rehab. They’ll never be able to kick the habit because they’re dead.”

How’s that working out in San Francisco? It isn’t helping at all, because the “safe injection sites” are function as open-air drug bazaars, and aggressive intervention and rehab are promises never fulfilled.