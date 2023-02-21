February 21, 2023
COLD WAR II: China successfully tests ‘phantom space strike’ weapon which can overwhelm an enemy’s missile defence systems ahead of a nuclear attack.
China has successfully tested a ‘phantom space strike’ – a new tactic to overwhelm and sabotage missile defences by emitting fake target signals from space.
Military engineers announced earlier this month they had completed a computer simulation and achieved positive results.
The tactic is designed to overwhelm the enemy on the basis that there is only so much a missile defence system would be able to cope with.
