February 20, 2023

WHOSE STUFF IS IT, ANYWAY? The Cameras Worked Fine. Their Maker Said They Had Reached Their End of Life.

In January, Arlo Technologies Inc. sent an email to customers of its internet-connected security cameras about a new “end-of-life policy.” Starting April 1, the company would no longer support models that included no-fee seven-day rolling storage of video clips—a well-advertised selling point.

End-of-life policies for tech products are becoming more common. Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. have similar ones. But Arlo’s abrupt announcement aggravated some customers. Forty days later, the company recanted, keeping the free video storage and extending software support.

Arlo highlights the trade-off that connected devices pose.

Back when we had CD players and VCRs, we could use them until they broke down, but our relationship with the company effectively ended on the day of the sale. Now that devices require an internet connection and software services, you are shackled to their makers, whether or not you pay for a monthly subscription.