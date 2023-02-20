February 20, 2023

WHERE ARE THE HELPERS? Nowhere it seems. There is very little behavioral health help out there right now. “The National Council of Mental Wellbeing reports the average wait time to access behavioral health services is about six weeks. But if you’re looking for a specialist in a certain area or with specific attributes, wait times can stretch into months.”

As a psychologist myself, I have talked with people who have been on wait lists for months and who are often as frustrated about the process of finding help as they are about the issues they need help for. I guess this is why places like TalkSpace or BetterHelp are popular. At least they will match you with someone, but what if you need to see someone in person? Or the therapist they match you with is not effective?

And I worry about all the guys out there in need of services who already have few choices if they want someone who is skilled about men’s issues and concerns and is without the PC bias. Where are they getting help? The bias was bad before the pandemic, now it seems worse. Ever increasingly, Continuing Ed credits and training for mental health providers is less about learning a new skill than it is about indoctrinating psychological recruits into being advocates for the Democratic Party.

Do any Instapundit readers find that getting behavioral help for themselves or a family member or friend is frustrating or nonexistent? If so, share your concerns in the comments.

UPDATE: I see that is possible to get a mental evaluation if you challenge the orthodoxy at Georgetown Law School. This system is really sick.