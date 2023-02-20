February 20, 2023

A VERY PUBLIC EDUCATION: Texas professor instructs elementary school teachers on how to ‘interrogate whiteness.’

As an assistant professor of literacy studies in the College of Education at UT Arlington, Daly teaches the state’s future elementary school educators how to manage their classrooms.

In her article, she writes elementary school teachers “need to be talking about race.”

In particular, such conversations should take place “while reading and discussing literature to empower students of color and white students with knowledge and tools for under-standing, analyzing, and disrupting racism.”

Such race talk “must be ongoing in order for students to develop the knowledge and skills needed to interrogate how racism and whiteness are perpetuated through texts, language, and social norms,” Daly’s article added.

However “Classroom race talk is often difficult to sustain, especially for white teachers whose racial identities influence how they resist or comply with dominant social and political discourses that silence conversations about race.”