DISPATCHES FROM THE RED ZONES: Under DeSantis, Crime In Florida At 50-Year Low. “Overall, the number of crimes was down 8.3% compared to 2020, and the crime rate dropped 9.5%. Within that subset, murders fell 14.2%, robberies dropped by 17.5%, aggravated assaults dipped by 1.6%, and burglaries declined by 15.1%.”