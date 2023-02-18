February 18, 2023

NORFOLK SOUTHERN: Too much greed, too little care. “As a matter of fact, over the past ten years, incidents involving Norfolk Southern and its transporting of hazardous materials skyrocketed nearly six fold. The Daily Mail reported that in 2012, Federal Railroad Administration showed that 105 cars carrying noxious materials were involved in accidents. By 2022 that number had jumped to 654 cars. However, not every railroad has experienced the same rise in accidents as Norfolk Southern. In fact, over the same time period, BNSF — the largest railroad in the US — saw a decrease in damaged hazmat cars. So did Union Pacific, the second largest.”