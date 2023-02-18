February 18, 2023
JOHN NOLTE: Disgraced Don Lemon Is Melting Down … and It Is Glorious.
The 56-year-old Lemon might not be terribly bright, but he’s also not dumb. He knows CNN This Morning is it. If this show doesn’t succeed, his next move is to HasbeenVille; is to Didn’t you used to be Don Lemon?; is to Twitter-ranting next to Keith Olbermann. And how is Lemon handling this pressure as he stares into the abyss of his career? Well, that’s the great part. He’s having a total meltdown right before our eyes, which is something I don’t want y’all to miss.
Just a couple of weeks ago, we learned that Lemon was screaming at his co-host, Nurse Ratched, for interrupting him or something.
And then on Thursday — lol — Don Lemon said women over 40 aren’t in their prime.
He said that on the air!
He said that in front of two women!
That is meltdown behavior. Lemon is freaking out over his imminent career demise, which has made him desperate. So he was almost certainly looking create a moment by 1) torpedoing 51-year-old Republican Nikki Haley’s attack on 187-year-old Democrat Joe Biden and 2) alpha male the discussion. And what did he do instead? The idiot torpedoed himself.
After publishing a mewling apology on Twitter Thusday afternoon, we learned on Friday that Don has the day off… Yes, Don did not appear on CNN This Morning this morning.
Why?
Because Don is melting down.
Meanwhile, Don Surber argues that — from a certain point of view — as Obi-Wan Kenobi might say, “Don Lemon was right when he said Nikki Haley is past prime:”
Oh, it is not her age. She is 5 years younger than the CNN presenter.
Her ideas are past prime. She remains a neocon who seeks to appease her tormentors in the press. She’s a politician who says more tax cuts will solve everything. (And the band played on.)
The world today is not what it was 8 years ago when Donald John Trump rode that golden escalator to the presidency.
And yet, the left appear frightened by Haley, and throwing both the ageism that Lemon strangely attempted paint Haley with, and plenty of racism as well: MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan’s racist take on Nikki Haley’s run ‘is about as vile a thing he’s ever said.’