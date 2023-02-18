February 18, 2023

JOHN NOLTE: Disgraced Don Lemon Is Melting Down … and It Is Glorious.

The 56-year-old Lemon might not be terribly bright, but he’s also not dumb. He knows CNN This Morning is it. If this show doesn’t succeed, his next move is to HasbeenVille; is to Didn’t you used to be Don Lemon?; is to Twitter-ranting next to Keith Olbermann. And how is Lemon handling this pressure as he stares into the abyss of his career? Well, that’s the great part. He’s having a total meltdown right before our eyes, which is something I don’t want y’all to miss.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we learned that Lemon was screaming at his co-host, Nurse Ratched, for interrupting him or something.

And then on Thursday — lol — Don Lemon said women over 40 aren’t in their prime.

He said that on the air!

He said that in front of two women!

That is meltdown behavior. Lemon is freaking out over his imminent career demise, which has made him desperate. So he was almost certainly looking create a moment by 1) torpedoing 51-year-old Republican Nikki Haley’s attack on 187-year-old Democrat Joe Biden and 2) alpha male the discussion. And what did he do instead? The idiot torpedoed himself.

After publishing a mewling apology on Twitter Thusday afternoon, we learned on Friday that Don has the day off… Yes, Don did not appear on CNN This Morning this morning.

Why?

Because Don is melting down.