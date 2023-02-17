February 17, 2023

BUT THE CDC WANTS TO MASK TODDLERS ANYWAY: The Strongest Evidence Yet That Covid Masks Are Worthless. The gold standard in medical research, the Cochrane review of clinic trials, finds no evidence that surgical or even N95 masks made any difference in stopping the spread of Covid. Naturally, the CDC’s director vows to ignore the world’s most respected authority on health interventions. The CDC, the only national health agency to recommend masking two-year-olds, peddled junk science throughout the pandemic to justify its cruel policies, so why stop now? When you follow “the science,” who needs real science?