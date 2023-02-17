February 17, 2023

BOUND TO HAPPEN: Chicagoans are shooting back. Wirepoint paints the background by noting that Chicago’s 67,000 reported major crimes last year were 41 percent higher than in 2021 and already this year they’re up 58 percent. For the 11th-year running, Chicago led the nation in murders in 2022 – with 697. Crime on public transit is also badly out of hand. Making things worse, major crime arrest rates in Chicago averaged just 5 percent. And 400,000 times in 2021 there were no police to respond to high-priority 911 calls.

Increasingly, says Wirepoint’s Matt Rosenberg, “Chicagoans are taking matters into their own hands. By shooting back, stabbing back, and defending themselves in any way they can. It’s not going to stop as long as city and county officials let the chaos continue.” And the tired circus of “rewriting gun-control laws” has now made some law enforcement officials fed up:

Sure, in 53 Illinois schools not one single child can read at a fifth-grade level. And a city known for government corruption at every level since the 1920’s even outdoes itself every now and then. The solutions? A look at this clip explains a lot.

Rosenberg, like so many, has started to list and identify situations where citizens chose to fight and save their lives rather than wait for on overworked but DEI indoctrinated social worker to arrive just in time to write out your toe tag:

An 80-year-old man on Chicago’s Northwest side used his legally-registered gun to shoot and wound one of a pair of home invaders. The two had to seek treatment at a local hospital and were later arrested and charged. The victim was badly battered and hospitalized in critical care. Without his weapon he might well have been killed. Readiness is all.

In Austin on the CTA Green Line a would-be armed robber was shot by an intended victim who had a legally registered gun and a concealed carry permit. The suspect was charged with felony armed robbery and felony armed habitual criminal. That means he had at least two prior weapons convictions. Such offenders are routinely set free with little punishment in progressive Cook County. The lesson here? If the criminal justice system won’t protect you, your legal firearm may.

A man unloading his car in Albany Park was approached by a suspect who threatened him and indicated he had a gun. The vehicle owner pulled his gun and shot at the interloper – who was not injured but was arrested. Anyone engaged in daily routine activities can become a target.

A pair of alleged car thieves in downtown Chicago shot at a vehicle’s owner, emerging from a hotel. But he was a concealed carry permit holder and shot back, wounding one. The two fled separately and both were later charged with felonies. One for burglary, the other for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. That revolving door in Cook County courts, again.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced $50 million in funding for Chicago violence prevention programs run by nonprofits. Compared to the baseline year of 2019. The results?

Carjackings in 2022 were up 175 percent from 2019. Murders rose 39 percent, shooting incidents 32 percent, and robberies 13 percent. With those results, the city would be better served if its violence prevention grants went to training people in how to defend themselves.