February 18, 2023

WHY IS JOE BIDEN SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Biden refers to Maryland’s first Black governor as ‘boy’ in speech.

President Biden on Wednesday used the term “boy” while referring to Wes Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor, in a speech about the economy.

Speaking in Maryland, Mr. Biden gave a shout to the governor, recalling Mr. Moore’s days playing wide receiver on Johns Hopkins University’s football team.

“You got a hell of a new governor in Wes Moore. He’s the real deal and the boy looks like he can still play,” the 80-year-old Mr. Biden said. “He’s got some guns on him.”

Using the word “boy” to describe a Black man is often viewed a racial slur. That’s because, historically, racist Whites used the term to suggest Blacks weren’t on equal footing with them, both before and after slavery.