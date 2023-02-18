February 18, 2023

JIM TREACHER: Nikki Haley Scandal: She Goes By Her Middle Name.

This week Nikki Haley announced she’s running for president. I don’t know if she has a shot, but the libs sure seem to think so. They’re already attacking her for… going by her middle name.

And:

If Gisele Fetterman wanted privacy, she wouldn’t have pushed her husband to run for the U.S. Senate when he was obviously unhealthy. She wouldn’t have called for “consequences” when Dasha Burns reported the truth about John’s mental incapacity. He couldn’t hold a conversation with Burns, and she didn’t pretend he could. Then all the libs blamed Burns, including her own colleagues. If Gisele had her way, Burns would’ve been fired for telling the truth.

Gisele wanted this life, and privacy isn’t part of it. She was willing to lie her way into this mess. Now she gets to deal with the consequences of her actions.