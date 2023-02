MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT [VIP]: Putin’s Stupid and Unnecessary War, Part III. “NATO hasn’t been this unified since the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan, the UK’s Margaret Thatcher, and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl were all of one mind about resisting the Soviet threat. In a few years from now, frontline NATO countries will be better armed than they ever have been.”

