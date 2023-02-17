February 17, 2023

FREE THE FOOD TRUCKS: Denver’s Downtown Food Truck Ban May Be Unconstitutional, Law Firm Says.

The Institute for Justice (IJ), a Virginia-based nonprofit law firm, sent a letter to the city council last week urging them to “repeal” the temporary ban. In response to a crime spike and disastrous shooting earlier this summer, officials prohibited food trucks from operating on portions of Market, Blake, and Larimer streets between 18th and 22nd streets on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

“None of the bystanders in LoDo were hit by a flying spatula. That’s not what happened,” attorney Justin Pearson, who authored the letter, said. “It makes no sense to punish food truck owners because the city government is ashamed of its own mistakes. If you’re worried about crime, the last thing you want to do is get rid of food trucks.”

Lawyers say the policy is unconstitutional because it violates equal protection measures, adding that legal action is possible.