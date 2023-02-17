«
February 17, 2023

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: Reporters caught on hot mic blaming each other for Biden refusing to take questions: ‘Poor way to handle that.’

Frustrated reporters who waited weeks to hear from the president were caught on a hot mic in video posted by The Recount grumbling at each other for scaring the president away by shouting all their questions at once.

“That seemed bad,” one appeared to say, while others talked over each other, another said, “He can’t hear if everyone’s shouting.”

“That does not help our authority to get information out of the president,” a reporter could be heard more clearly saying.

A female journalist said, “He was going to answer questions.”

“That was a really poor way to handle that,” another added.

He isn’t up to the job.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:50 pm
