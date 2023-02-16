February 16, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Texas Universities Demand That Job Applicants Pledge Woke Allegiance.

According to documents provided to The Daily Signal by a Texas Tech professor who wishes to remain anonymous, Lubbock-based Texas Tech has begun requiring political diversity statements and references to prove how progressive job candidates are in applying for several positions, such as this job for an associate professor of arts administration, management, and advocacy:

At Texas A&M University, the so-called Office for Diversity demands letters proving the appropriateness of job applicants’ political opinions as they complete the application process[.]