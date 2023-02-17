February 17, 2023

CHRISTIAN TOTO: They’re Coming for Your Favorite Podcasts.

Last year, aging rocker Neil Young led a crusade against “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Young hoped to silence the host’s alternative views on COVID-19.

The effort quickly went viral, with Rogan’s detractors piling on with any cultural cudgel within reach.

Rogan’s pandemic-related interviews were merely an excuse to silence someone who opened his podcast studio up to voices on the Left, Middle and Right.

Rogan survived the extended Cancel Culture assault. Barely.

Now, The New York Times and The Brookings Institution have teamed to expand that censorial effort. Their targets? Conservative broadcasters like Clay Travis and Buck Sexton.