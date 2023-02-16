February 16, 2023

CHANGE? Twitter becomes first major social platform to allow weed ads.

To advertise on Twitter, cannabis companies must be pre-authorized by Twitter and meet many requirements. Perhaps the most significant restriction is that cannabis companies can’t promote or offer for sale cannabis products.

Among the other requirements cannabis companies must adhere to:

• Be licensed by the “appropriate authorities”

• Only target ads to areas where they are licensed to promote products or services online

• Not target those under 21

• Assume all legal responsibility for complying with applicable laws and regulations

Cannabis advertisements also can’t appeal to minors, make any health claims or show any depictions of cannabis use.

Even with this change in Twitter policy, some cannabis companies won’t be able to take advantage of the platform for advertising due to state laws restricting online cannabis advertising.