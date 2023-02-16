February 16, 2023

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Why I Am Against Saving the Planet (and why you should be, too).

We are constantly being exhorted to “save the planet.” Indeed, saving the planet has become the de facto religion of politicians, business elites, and intellectuals in the West, replacing Christianity’s earlier mission of saving individual souls. But what does the environmentalist slogan actually mean? On examination, the phrase means saving the planet from us—that is, from human beings and our works.