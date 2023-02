OUCH: The gas bill is $907.13? Sticker shock for Californians as prices soar. “SoCalGas said the average bill in January for its 21.8 million customers was about $300, more than twice the average of January 2022 — and homeowners with pools or many rooms to heat have reported being charged north of $2,000. PG&E has projected that bills in central and Northern California will be 32% higher this winter.”