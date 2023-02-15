February 15, 2023

JOANNE JACOBS: ‘Challenging’ students with disabilities are sent home (but not suspended).

Schools aren’t supposed to suspend special-needs students if their misbehavior is related to their disability. But some schools use “informal removals” to send challenging students home early or limit their school hours, writes Erica L. Green in the New York Times.

Another tactic is “transfers to nowhere,” charged the National Disability Rights Network in a report last year. Students are sent to programs that don’t exist, have no seats or won’t accept them.