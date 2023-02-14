February 14, 2023

ANNA PAULINA LUNA KNEECAPS THE WASHINGTON POST:

“She is part of a new class of House Republicans that includes many elected to public office for the first time, including Rep. George Santos (N.Y.), whose fabrications about his biography emerged after his election,” Alemany and Crites write. See what they’re trying to do? Clever isn’t it?

“Holy shit the Washington post just tried to claim my dad was never incarcerated, left out comments from my mom, said I was a registered Democrat, and did not report a convo they had with a former roommate, and interviewed “family” I don’t talk to. This is comical,” Luna tweeted on Friday.

Despite bothering to speak to multiple people internationally in pursuit of the Luna scoop, the initial Post story got a couple of key facts wrong. It described Luna as a “registered Democrat” in Washington, a state that has not required party registration for two decades. A further clarification concedes that while Luna’s roommate was the only person interviewed by police after the break-in, Luna is mentioned in the police report. The Post also said it couldn’t verify that Luna’s father had been in jail — when court records show that he was. Luna also posted a picture of him in a jumpsuit.