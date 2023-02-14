February 14, 2023

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Ex-CNN Star Brian Stelter Is ‘Basically a Prostitute,’ says Joe Rogan.

[Matt] Taibbi seemed amazed at how easily Stelter accepted the panel’s assessment that censorship is the answer moving forward. He recalled a WEF speaker referring to “hate speech laws,” a trend she hopes she spread across western culture.

“She touches the knee of somebody sitting next to her, and she says, ‘You’re gonna have that in America soon.’ And Brian Stelter is sitting there, grinning. That’s not offensive to him?” Taibbi asked. “Even though it’s completely antithetical to everything we believe in in this country.”

Rogan described why the corporate press is so beholden to approved narratives in the modern age, but he couldn’t let Stelter off the hook.

“He’s not suitable for that role [at the WEF conference]. He doesn’t belong there … you want someone in that position who says, ‘hold on. What do you think is hate speech? What’s hate speech to you, and what’s hate speech to me, and who gets to decide?’” Rogan said.