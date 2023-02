STATE-SPONSORED CHILD MUTILATION: Johns Hopkins backs Maryland bill to fund child sex changes, face and tracheal surgeries. “These treatments include puberty blockers for children, hormone therapy, voice alterations and therapy, mastectomies, breast augmentations, laser scar treatments, and genital surgeries, among others.”

