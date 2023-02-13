February 13, 2023

CHANGE: Biden Fires Architect of the Capitol Amid Unethical-Behavior Allegations.

[Brett] Blanton’s firing comes after an Office of Inspector General report released in October found that he regularly commandeered government vehicles from the federal agency for personal use, costing taxpayers almost $14,000. Blanton used the cars for trips as far away as Florida and South Carolina, according to the report.

On another occasion, Blanton told Fairfax County police officers that he was a member of law enforcement while trying to pursue a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that took place near his house, according to the report.

Biden has faced mounting pressure to fire Blanton in recent weeks from both sides of the political aisle. “The architect of the Capitol, Brett Blanton, no longer has my confidence to continue in his job. He should resign or President Biden should remove him immediately,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) tweeted on Monday.

“The Inspector General’s report was highly concerning, which is, in part, why our first hearing was dedicated to providing oversight over the AOC. His refusal to be transparent and truthful has made clear that he can no longer lead the organization and must resign immediately,” House Administration Committee chairman, Bryan Steil (R., Wis.), said in a statement on Monday.

Fellow committee member Joseph Morelle (D., N.Y.) called for Blanton’s resignation last week after hearings during which Blanton adamantly denied any wrongdoing.