February 13, 2023

Shot:

USA Today was once an influential news organization. While never the New York Times or Washington Post, USAT practiced journalism in its most pressing form. The paper is now a shell of its former self. Cliches and authors unaware of active voice now fill its newsroom. Its sports section is perhaps the most humiliating. A character named Mike Freeman now covers the NFL for the outlet. Freeman’s résumé includes lying about his education on an application for The Indianapolis Star. He’s a hack, a one-trick pony. Baselessly accusing white individuals of the NFL of racism is the extent of his abilities. Still, USA Today tasked Freeman to cover the Super Bowl. He responded in glee, not with the assignment but with the “blackness” of it all. “Super Bowl 57 is the blackest, most woke Super Bowl ever. Sorry haters!” the headline read.

—“USA Today Celebrates Super Bowl For Being ‘Woke’ And Lacking White People,” Bobby Burack, Outkick.com, today.

Chaser:

The whole thing was obviously light-hearted — about getting your arm stuck in an empty Pringles container. But goodness, an image is powerful. And so are the words stating the relationship. This is a baby, not a clump of cells. And while I assume any pro-life message was unintentional, maybe the grandson saying that an unborn baby with a Pringles container in the womb “doesn’t even make sense” also poked a little fun at the fact that we pretend that a baby isn’t a baby in other contexts — such as when a dead baby is the goal in an abortion. And then, there was the Rihanna baby bump. Yes, I know parts of the performance were raunchy. Yes, I know you probably didn’t want your children watching it. I even frequently use her song “Rude Boy” as an example of the poison young people drink in in our culture — leading them all too often to unintended pregnancies and abortion. But, at the same time, we cannot dismiss the power of images. Here is a near-household name who is pregnant — with a nine-month-old at home — and still doing a Super Bowl half-time show. Rihanna said at a pre-Super Bowl press conference last week that: “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world. You can do anything.”

—“The 2023 Pro-Life Super Bowl,” Kathryn Jean Lopez, NRO today.

Hangover:

“Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. Telling people to love one another is now “fascism” to the left.

—“AOC and the Left Flip Out Over Christian Group’s Ads at Super Bowl,” Nick Arama, Red State, today.

AOC complaining about somebody else making “fascism look benign” is a hoot considering her whirlwind “New Socialist ‘It Girl'” first year in Congress, when she wanted to ban and/or regulate everything in the name of the Green Nude Eel: “We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”

Its author, AOC’s then-chief of staff, was criticized for wearing shirt touting Nazi collaborator:

AOC herself praised Evita Peron:

As one wag joked on Twitter at the time, “Look just because she’s favorably comparing herself to the lady that Franco liked a lot who sheltered Mengele doesn’t mean… OK, I forgot where I was doing with this.”

The following year, AOC was praising another fascist group: AOC rocks Black Panthers shirt, touts group’s free food program.