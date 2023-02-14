February 14, 2023

THE ATLANTIC: The Inconvenient Truth About Electric Vehicles. “In an electrified America, charging access may become a status symbol. Because the first wave of new EVs have been so expensive, America’s affluent tax brackets made up the bulk of early adopters. The same people are also those most likely to be able to afford their own homes and install a charger that can power up their car overnight. As EV adoption reaches mainstream levels—which is happening at rates outpacing even rosy expert predictions—lots of new electric drivers will be the same urban dwellers that have been priced out of their local housing market, creating two classes of EV owners.”

Plus: “The experience of owning, charging, and driving an electric vehicle makes the rising inequality of America more visible in new and subtle ways.”

The mandated electrification of cars and trucks is a cause of rising inequality — by design.