February 14, 2023

BIG TECH: Meta employees say ‘zero work’ getting done as layoffs loom.

While Meta plans another layoff, employees familiar with the matter told the FT there hasn’t been a lot of clarity around team budgets or future headcount, leaving managers unable to plan their workloads. Staff says “zero work” is getting done, employees told the outlet.

Representatives for Meta declined to comment. Meta employees say ‘zero work’ getting done as layoffs loom.

“The year of efficiency is kicking off with a bunch of people getting paid to do nothing,” one employee said, adding that “it’s a mess.”