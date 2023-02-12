February 12, 2023

CHIEFS ARE CHAMPS! Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 thriller over Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.

The Chiefs have taken a 38-35 lead on the Eagles with a 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with eight seconds left in the game.

The kick capped a 12-play 66-yard drive that took 5:07 off the clock.

On a 3rd-and-8 from the Philadelphia 15, James Bradberry was called for defensive holding after an incomplete pass from Patrick Mahomes, giving the Chiefs a new set of downs.