ANNOUNCERS IN THE THIRD QUARTER DISCUSSING HOW BAD THE FIELD IS AT THE SUPER BOWL: The grass at Super Bowl LVII has been years in the making. “Be warned: When you’re watching Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, you might get the urge to take out your driver for a few swings. That’s because the grass that the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefswill play on inside State Farm Stadium will be the same turf on which you’d play 18.”