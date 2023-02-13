February 13, 2023

MEGAN FOX: Sydney Watson’s Lawsuit Against Blaze Media Exposes Misogyny on the Right. “Now comes a huge lawsuit against Blaze Media, brought by talk show host Sydney Watson, who says that her time on the podcast You Are Here with Elijah Schaffer was a nightmare. Her lawyer is Townhall’s own Kurt Schlichter, another conservative media insider. In case you haven’t noticed, there’s an internal war going on inside the conservative media space. And maybe it’s time to blow it up and start over.”