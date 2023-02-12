February 12, 2023

OUT ON A LIMB: Tyre Nichols’ Death Doesn’t Prove White Supremacy, It Proves A Need To Inflame Fear Of White Supremacy.

CNN analyst Van Jones penned an op-ed arguing “racism” likely “drove” the officers to beat the man. The New York Times attributed a “system” that “fosters racism and violence” against black people to the death.

Struggling author Jemele Hill told a group of young black Vanderbilt students Nichols’ killing demonstrated how the police force is “designed” not to protect black Americans. The Boston Globe cited systemic racism as the cause of the death.

MSNBC, Al Sharpton, the Washington Post, and the increasingly large group of usual suspects echoed the same sentiment: that Tyre Nichols is evidence that the blue turns even black officers into vile white supremacists.

One might wonder what evidence exists to support that narrative. After all, outlets continue to say what happened in Memphis was racially motivated but don’t provide any proof the officers exercised brutality based on race.

That’s because there isn’t any proof. The portrayal of the incident is a diversion, a means to stoke racial hostility.

Tyre Nichols’ death does not demonstrate white supremacy. Rather, Tyre Nichols’ death demonstrates a need to inflame the fear of white supremacy.