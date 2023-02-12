February 12, 2023

WE DO NOT KNEEL: A Letter to My Newborn Son.

You see, son, the world is full of people who mistake passion for extremism, confidence for arrogance and drive for selfishness and ambition. No matter who you are or what you do, you will encounter this over and over again.

It is not their fault. Most people, me included, have been trained to fit in. The very genes we carry have shaped us to fear stepping outside the group. As your grandmother used to say to me when I was a little boy:

“If you spit society in the face, society will wipe it off and carry on. If society spits you in the face, you’ll drown”.

And your grandmother was right — if you want to live a comfortable life this is good advice. Fit in, don’t ask too many questions and keep your head down.

But son, if there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s that comfort is overrated. You did not come into this world to consume as much food, pleasure and entertainment as you can. A fulfilling life is one of purpose and the meaning of your life is to identify that purpose and pursue it with every fibre of your being.

Most people never get there. They don’t even try. Don’t blame them – no one ever told them that giving up on their dreams was a recipe for misery. As little kids, they were trained to do what they were told, to think how others told them to think and to avoid standing out at all costs.