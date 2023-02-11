February 11, 2023

QUESTION ASKED: Why is Joe Biden afraid of Fox News Channel?

Biden refused to commit to doing an interview with an anchor from Fox News Channel, this year’s Super Bowl broadcast channel. Think Bret Baier. Nope. Apparently, Joe Biden is scared to face a political journalist on America’s most-watched cable news network. Instead of agreeing to an interview with FNC, Team Biden negotiated an interview on Fox Soul, a Fox streaming service. Ever heard of it? Me, neither.

Fox Soul is an ad-supported streaming service that launched in 2020 and targets its content to Black Americans.

Oh, ok. Now it makes sense. Biden is turning the Super Bowl interview into a racial thing. Typical Joe Biden. That is Joe’s normal. Karine Jean-Pierre, a political hire that hits the trifecta in the Biden administration – she’s an immigrant, black, and a lesbian – let the cat out of the bag. After two days of back and forth between Fox and the White House, Biden is going with Fox Soul, not the news division of FNC.