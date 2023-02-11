February 11, 2023

PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ! Fetterman Might Have Permanent Brain Damage, Chief of Staff Admits.

On Friday, Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) chief of staff stated that campaigning last year may have caused the senator permanent brain damage. While many in conservative media raised concerns about Fetterman’s health and whether he was truly fit to serve in the U.S. Senate, the aide’s admission directly contradicts the note written by Fetterman’s doctor, a Democrat donor, who insisted that Fetterman was fit to serve.

“Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office,” Dr. Clifford Chen wrote last year.

Prior to his hospitalization, Fetterman had been struggling to adjust to his responsibilities on Capitol Hill, reports the New York Times. According to the report, Fetterman is frustrated that he may have “set himself back permanently” by campaigning instead of resting after his stroke last May.

“[Fetterman] has had to come to terms with the fact that he may have set himself back permanently by not taking the recommended amount of rest during the campaign. And he continues to push himself in ways that people close to him worry are detrimental,” the report explained.