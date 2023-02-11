February 11, 2023

WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY: Democrat congressman calls Florida’s latest expansion of freedom ‘fascism.’

Do words mean anything anymore? That’s the question prompted by Rep. Maxwell Frost’s most recent unhinged statement on MSNBC, where he decried an expansion of civil liberties as “fascism.”

The first-term Florida congressman, a progressive Democrat, was asked by host Joy Reid about Florida Republicans’ ongoing move to expand gun rights. They’re considering enacting “constitutional carry,” allowing citizens to concealed carry handguns without a permit. This isn’t actually anything outlandish or novel. People such as violent felons would still be legally prohibited from carrying guns and Florida would join 25 other states that have a similar “constitutional carry” regiment.

But we can’t let those pesky facts get in the way of some partisan fearmongering.

“What we’re seeing in Florida is scary, and I’m blunt about it, it’s fascism,” Frost said. “This is legislation that will result in death. People will die if this bill passes.”