February 11, 2023

RAVING AND DROOLING: Roger Waters: The Dark Side of the Moron Strikes Again.

Roger Waters has revealed that he re-recorded Pink Floyd‘s classic The Dark Side of the Moon album in advance of the record’s 50th anniversary this March. And he did it without involving any of the active members of Pink Floyd.

The 79-year-old musician disclosed the news in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, in which he exclaims, “I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!”