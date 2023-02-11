February 11, 2023
RAVING AND DROOLING: Roger Waters: The Dark Side of the Moron Strikes Again.
Not news: Roger Waters is a nasty narcissist.
Roger Waters has revealed that he re-recorded Pink Floyd‘s classic The Dark Side of the Moon album in advance of the record’s 50th anniversary this March. And he did it without involving any of the active members of Pink Floyd.
The 79-year-old musician disclosed the news in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, in which he exclaims, “I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!”
To kick off the promotion for the 50th anniversary edition of Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd (Dave Gilmour and Nick Mason) released a remastered version of “The Great Gig in the Sky.” As one of the top commenters at its YouTube page sarcastically wrote, “Roger Waters has such a great vocal and his piano playing and steel guitar playing are fantastic on The Great Gig In The Sky.”