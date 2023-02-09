February 9, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: San Francisco Mulls Creating a Red-Light District.

Theoretically, the concept would make things safer for residents and those of legal age who are willingly involved in the sex trade. But for those who are underage, or who have been forced into prostitution, the problem of locating and rescuing them remains. And pimps and gang members are not exactly known for adhering to any laws, and can hardly be expected to respect the boundaries of a red-light district.

And what of Ronen’s desire to legalize sex work in California? I’m sure Gavin Newsom would be more than happy to sign such a bill into law, and not just because it would generate revenue through taxes and licenses or because it would add one more tourist attraction to the Golden State. But also because it is one more boundary to push. One more way to “lead” the nation. One more thing to legalize to keep California on the cutting edge. And while consenting adults will be allowed to do what they wish, the door will still be left open to victimize the young and the helpless. Perhaps before forging ahead, San Francisco could benefit from conversations with women who left the sex trade and with those who have been trafficked and exploited.