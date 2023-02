BEN BARTEE: It’s Time for Trump to Pass the Torch.

I don’t agree with anything close to all of Ben’s assessment. There’s nothing more American than a comeback story and, after a mess like 2020, it would be a real thrill to see Trump make a comeback once more. But his efforts since announcing his 2024 run haven’t been very focused and certainly not forward-looking.

We’ll see what happens over the next year or so, I guess.