THERE’S NO ONE TO TAKE ON THE TERMITES INFESTING THE MOUSE HOUSE: Disney Actually Just Laid Off 2.4 Million People — Including Me. “Disney shares are up Thursday on news that the company is cutting costs and letting go of 7,000 employees. But the real news is that the formerly family-friend studio lost 2.4 million streaming subscribers — and has no plan to end the woke programming that drove them away. Including me.”