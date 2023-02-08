February 8, 2023

UNEXPECTEDLY! Disney To Cut Thousands Of Jobs To Save Money As DeSantis Set To Take Control Of Company’s Orlando District Under New Bill: Report.

The announcement comes after newly released legislation by Florida Republicans this week will allow Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s tax district in Orlando and will officially rename the district.

The bill will turn the Reedy Creek Improvement District into the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and will deliver on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district.

DeSantis’ office said that the special tax district, which has allowed Disney to govern themselves since 1967, turned the theme park into “an unaccountable Corporate Kingdom.”

“Florida is dissolving the Corporate Kingdom and beginning a new era of accountability and transparency,” DeSantis’ office said. “These actions ensure a state-controlled district accountable to the people instead of a corporate-controlled kingdom.”