February 8, 2023

MITT ROMNEY IS TONE POLICING A FELLOW REPUBLICAN: ‘You Ought to Be Embarrassed:’ Romney Scolds Santos at State of the Union.

Representative George Santos (R., N.Y.) and Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah.) traded some choice words last night just minutes before President Joe Biden addressed the nation.

Multiple camera angles captured Romney confronting Santos as he walked down the center aisle in the House chamber. The veteran lawmaker scolded the freshman for claiming one of the sought-after seats near the president’s path to the rostrum.

“You don’t belong here,” Romney can be seen telling Santos, adding “you ought to be embarrassed.”

“He’s a sick puppy, he shouldn’t have been there,” Romney told NBC News. “Given the fact that he’s under ethics investigation he should be sitting in the back row and being quiet instead of parading in front of the president.”