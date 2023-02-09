February 9, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: A San Francisco Man Is Facing Hate Crime Charges After Allegedly Firing Blank Rounds Inside A Synagogue. “Dmitri Valerie Mishin, 51, has been indicted on multiple charges, including making threats and obstructing exercise of religion, which prosecutors say are considered hate crimes. He was also charged with disturbing a religious meeting and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a replica firearm in the Feb. 1 incident, prosecutors said on Wednesday.”