February 8, 2023

DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY: Boston task force appoints TWO 11th graders and a BLM-supporting college student to decide how much money to pay black community.

Previously — way previously: Boston, hotbed of anti-slavery.

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:50 pm
