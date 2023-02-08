February 8, 2023

SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Shock as unknown blues singer beats Beyonce, Adele, Taylor Swift, to win Song of the Year Grammy.

Bonnie Raitt appeared gobsmacked as she scooped the Song of the Year award at the Grammys on Sunday, beating a star-studden field that included superstars Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Adele and Harry Styles. The 73-year-old singer’s ‘Just Like That’ beat Swift’s (All Too Well (10 Minute Version), Lizzo (About Damn Time), Styles (As It Was), Steve Lacy (Bad Habit), GAYLE (abcdefu), Beyonce (Break My Soul), Adele (Easy On Me), DJ Khaled (God Did), and Kendrick Lamar (The Heart Part 5) to take home the coveted prize.

Related: “Twenty million albums sold” and, “Earlier in the evening, [Raitt] earned two additional trophies: best American roots song for ‘Just Like That’ and best Americana performance for another song, ‘Made Up Mind,’ giving her a total of 13 Grammy wins over the course of her career, including a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2022…In 2000, Raitt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”