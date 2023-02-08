February 8, 2023

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS SUMMED UP THE STATE OF THE UNION BETTER IN ONE LINE THAN BIDEN DID IN AN HOUR AND A HALF:

Despite all these failures — or in some cases, if you’re a Democrat, smashing culture war successes — Americans were treated to an evening-long, real-time revisionist take on our state of affairs from President Joe Biden. It was long. And it was ultimately a lie. Yet in one single sentence of her response speech, Arkansas’ first-term Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders summed up the state of our union better than Biden did in nearly an hour and a half:

While you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day.

For an increasing number of Americans, everyday life in 2023 is precisely that: a hard reality. Talk to any dedicated nurse who slaved through the height of the pandemic and was thanklessly fired for declining an experimental shot. Ask any professor who was dragged through the mud for refusing to instill racial division or deny basic biology. Speak to any parents who religiously pled with their school board to keep pornographic books out of their kids’ library and boys out of their daughters’ locker rooms. “Biden and the Democrats have failed you,” Huckabee Sanders summed it up. “They know it. And you know it.”

Exit quotes: “‘The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy,” and “At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country. At 80, he’s the oldest president in American history.”

It’s not the years, Sarah. It’s the Trunalimunumaprzure.